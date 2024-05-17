{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
No plans to interfere in US elections, senior Russian diplomat says

Moscow has never interfered in election campaigns in any country, Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Moscow has never interfered in election campaigns in any country, including the US, and has no plans to do so in the future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

"Russia has not, and is not interfering in elections," he pointed out. "Even those in the US who are ready to speculate on such a narrative should understand that it’s impossible to keep playing this tune. It’s like a broken record; nothing but crackling sounds are coming from it. However, there are people who enjoy such sounds," Ryabkov said.

According to the diplomat, the anti-Russian group in the West, inspired by the idea of inflicting a strategic defeat on Moscow, keeps taking advantage of scenarios related to information and communication technologies and Moscow’s role in that regard. "As for the idea of Russia interfering into the US electoral race, I believe that it’s nothing but exhaust steam," he emphasized, adding: "It is our principle not to interfere in election campaigns in other countries, and the US is no exception here.".

