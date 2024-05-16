Putin, Xi sign statement on deepening relations

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have signed a joint statement on deepening strategic partnership relations, ushering in a new era amid the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Russian leader told reporters that the document "sets new ambitious tasks and long-term objectives for the development of the entire complex of Russian-Chinese relations," the achievement of which will be facilitated by the signing of a package of intergovernmental, interagency and trade agreements prepared for his visit to China.

The document was signed after extensive Russian-Chinese negotiations. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that the document is over 30 pages long. "It will, of course, emphasize the special nature of our bilateral relations and outline further ways of developing the entire complex of bilateral relations, confirming Russia and China’s leading role in the formation of a just and democratic order," the aide added.