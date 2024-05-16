Ukraine’s terror attacks on Russia 'revenge' for military failures — North Korean envoy

SEOUL, May 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s authorities are delivering strikes on civilians as compensation "for their repeated defeats in the military confrontation with Russia," North Korean Ambassador to Moscow Sin Hong Chol said, commenting on the May 12 shelling attack on Belgorod.

"The Kiev authorities' persistent acts of terrorism targeting innocent inhabitants and civilian infrastructures, being committed in dirty ‘revenge’ for their repeated defeats in the military confrontation with Russia, are a manifestation of meanness common among the running dogs tamed by the US and the West," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted the envoy as saying.

He pointed out that this is not the first terror attack by Ukrainian neo-Nazis against civilians. The diplomat noted strikes on the Bryansk and Kursk regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). According to the ambassador, "the Zelensky puppet clique committed hundreds of unethical atrocities of killing innocent inhabitants by striking civilian objects." He cautioned that continuing "such reckless and stupid acts" will result in "miserable self-destruction" for the Ukrainian authorities.

The diplomat highlighted "the fact that the US and the West, which have worked hard to demonize Russia" accusing it of violating human rights, "feign ignorance of the killings of peaceful citizens by the Ukrainian army."

"This fully reveals the sinister intention of the US and the West which have pushed the Zelensky authorities to confrontation and war with Russia, while openly conniving at and encouraging even their violent murder, in a bid to inflict strategic defeat upon Russia," the envoy said.

Belgorod and its surroundings were subjected to a massive Ukrainian shelling attack on Sunday, May 12. Debris from one of the downed shells, a Tochka-U missile, hit a ten-story apartment building, completely collapsing one of its sections. At least 16 dead bodies have been pulled from under the rubble.