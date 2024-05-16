Dnepr battle group destroys 15 Ukrainian boats in one day — Kherson governor

GENICHESK, May 16. /TASS/. Russia's Dnepr battle group has destroyed 15 Ukrainian military boats in the Kherson area over one day, the Kherson Region’s Governor Vladimir Saldo has said on his Telegram channel.

"The Dnepr group of troops was actively defending the left bank of the Dnieper and striking the enemy on the opposite bank. Also, it successfully fought with enemy drones. The Kiev regime lost 15 boats, two radio-electronic warfare stations, two military vehicles and 41 observation posts," the message reads.

In addition, 23 drone control centers were destroyed and 34 drones shot down or disabled.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Dnepr group destroyed up to 25 enemy soldiers and a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer over the day.