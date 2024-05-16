Ukrainian forces use US-made GLSDB munitions against DPR civilians for the first time

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces used US-made GLSDB guided munitions against DPR civilians for the first time, DPR head Denis Pushilin said, adding that the attack occurred in Makeyevka.

"Enemy strikes damaged three residential buildings in the Chervonogvardeyasky district of Makeyevka. It was the first time that the enemy used a US-made GLSDB ground-launched small diameter bomb, launched from M142 HIMARS and M-270 systems, against civilian infrastructure," Pushilin said on his Telegram channel.

He added that two civilians were killed and three were injured by Ukrainian strikes on Thursday.

The GLSDB (Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb) - are US-made guided rocket-propelled munitions. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly reported interception of this type of munitions by Russian air defenses. According to Alexander Mikhaylov, chairman of the Military-political Analysis Bureau, GLSDB munitions have a range of about 150 km, and could be fired from a universal ground system, used for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems. The expert described the munition’s design as an aviation bomb, stripped to a rocket engine taken from a previous-generation unguided rocket.