Czech president speaks out in favor of halting hostilities in Ukraine

LONDON, May 15. /TASS/. Czech President Petr Pavel spoke in favor of halting hostilities in Ukraine and starting negotiations on the post-war arrangement in an interview with Sky News TV channel.

"It is necessary to stop the war and start discussing the future [post-war] order," the president said when asked whether Ukraine should now start negotiations with Russia and stop hostilities.

Pavel believes it is "naive" to imagine that Kiev will be able to regain territory taken by Russia in the foreseeable future. "We have to be realistic," he said. The parties to the conflict should reach a compromise in resolving the situation during negotiations after the ceasefire, he noted. "There should be a compromise [worked out], but not without one consent of Ukraine, Russia and the countries that will guarantee this agreement," the president stressed.

He noted that NATO cannot deploy soldiers in Ukraine. This would mean a conflict between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance. "No one in Europe wants this conflict," Pavel said.

The president said Western arms deliveries to Ukraine were being made in a way to avoid further escalation. According to him, they are sufficient to solve the tasks facing the Ukrainian army. "We are very cautious with the deliveries [to be made]. We have to assess the risk of escalation," the Czech leader pointed out. He did not rule out the possibility of Kiev's failure if the conflict continues. Ukraine, according to the Czech leader, could apply for NATO membership after the conflict ends. "We have to come to a settlement [of the conflict], to the restoration of peace in the region, and then we can talk about Ukraine's potential membership," the president said.