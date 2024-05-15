Russian Su-25 attack aircraft wipe out Ukrainian equipment, personnel over past day

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Su-25 attack aircraft from Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroyed the Ukrainian army’s camouflaged special equipment and personnel, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Assault aircraft crews flying Su-25 planes delivered a strike by air-launched rockets against the enemy’s camouflaged equipment and manpower within the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center. The strike by air-launched rockets was delivered against designated coordinates. The sortie destroyed enemy special equipment and personnel," the ministry said in a statement.

After employing air-launched munitions, the pilots performed a missile evasion maneuver, fired flares and returned to their airfield, it said.

"Today we received a combat assignment at the command point. After that, we took off in pairs from the airfield and flew to the target. We launched aviation rockets in a pitch-up maneuver. We hit the target accurately as reported by a forward air controller. After that, we landed at the home airfield. The victory will be ours!" Su-25 pilot Maksim said in a video uploaded by Russia’s Defense Ministry.