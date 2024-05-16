Russia, China praise dialogue as best form of settling Ukrainian crisis — statement

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russia and China emphasize the importance of dialogue as the optimal form of settlement of the Ukrainian crisis while respecting the principle of indivisibility of security, according to a joint statement on deepening the partnership signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

"The parties note the need to stop any steps contributing to the prolongation of hostilities and further escalation of the conflict, call for preventing its transition into an uncontrolled phase, emphasize the importance of dialogue as the best form of resolving the Ukrainian crisis. <...> The parties proceed from the fact that in order to ensure a sustainable settlement of the Ukrainian crisis it is necessary to eliminate its root causes and to adhere to the principle of indivisibility of security, to take into account the legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries," the document said.

At the same time, the Russian side "positively assesses China's objective and unbiased position on the Ukrainian issue," shares the approach according to which conflicts "should be resolved on the basis of the UN Charter in its entirety and totality," and welcomes China's readiness "to play a constructive role in the issue of the political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis."