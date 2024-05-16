Russia mulls supply of powerplants for joint aircraft project with China — First Deputy PM

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russia is considering the supply of various components for a joint project with China to build a long-range wide-body aircraft, in particular powerplants, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.

"There are different components including powerplant which is also under consideration (for supplies - TASS)," he said.

Manturov recalled that the format of participation in this project has been revised. Russia is ready to provide the necessary in-house competencies for the project on the basis of an agreement between the parties.

The First Deputy Prime Minister also noted that the supply of Chinese aircraft to Russian airlines is not discussed.

"This issue was not discussed. We also did not receive any proposals in this regard," he said.

The project for the creation of a Russian-Chinese wide-body long-haul airliner has been implemented since 2014. It was previously reported that Russia was reducing its participation in the project.