Iran strikes two US destroyers with ballistic missiles — IRGC

TEHRAN, September 9. /TASS/. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reported successful ballistic missile strikes on two US destroyers.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Airspace Forces carried out a ballistic missile attack on the DDG-119 and DDG-53 warships, equipped with Aegis systems and cruise missiles, as part of an operation," the IRGC said in a statement cited by Iran’s state broadcaster.

According to the statement, the strikes inflicted significant damage on the ships.