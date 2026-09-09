Ukrainian checkpoint on border with Moldova suspends operations — State Border Service

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Starokazachye checkpoint, located on the border with Moldova in the Odessa region, has suspended operations following explosions, the State Border Guard Service reported.

"Currently, the processing of citizens and vehicles at this section of the border has been temporarily suspended," the agency said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Military cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces is being delivered from Romania via international checkpoints in the Odessa region, transiting through Moldova.