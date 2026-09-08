Russian ambassador to Hungary slams expulsion of diplomats as unfriendly step

BUDAPEST, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Hungary Yevgeny Stanislavov has slammed Budapest’s decision to expel ten Russian diplomats as an unfriendly and baseless step and warned about Russia’s response.

"Hungarian Foreign Minister A. Orban’s statements regarding Budapest’s demand that ten Russian diplomats leave Hungary is evidence that Hungary’s new authorities have found themselves taken hostage by the ideology-driven anti-Russian hatred while their statement about being ready to keep channels of dialogue with Russia open and continue pragmatic cooperation means absolutely nothing. This utterly unfriendly step can be seen as an unprecedented and absolutely baseless escalation by the Hungarian side and will be given a worthwhile response," he said in a commentary posted by the Russian embassy on social media.