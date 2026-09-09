Lebanese army intensifies operations in Nabatieh following Israeli airstrikes

BEIRUT, September 9. /TASS/. The Lebanese army command has ordered troops to increase patrols in the southern province of Nabatieh following Israeli air strikes, according to a statement posted on X.

"Our military has strengthened its positions in areas without occupation forces and stepped up operations to ensure security in response to requests from the local population," the statement said.

The army added that its forces had earlier been deployed across all areas of southern Lebanon not occupied by Israel. "It was done to reassure residents," it stressed.

According to the Janoubia news outlet, at least 80 troops were deployed to the city of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah on Tuesday, which, under an agreement with Israel, became the center of the first "pilot zone" in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese military is expected to demonstrate its ability to maintain stability in the area ahead of an Israeli troop withdrawal.