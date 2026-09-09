BERLIN, September 9. /TASS/. Co-chair of the Alternative for Germany party Tino Chrupalla, says his party is against supplying Ukraine with drones that could be used for strikes on Russian territory.

"Germany produces drones that are used to strike deep into Russian territory, and we reject that," Chrupalla said on ZDF television. He recalled that the AfD is categorically opposed to arms deliveries to crisis zones and combat areas. The party's position on this issue, as the politician noted, is a long-standing principle that it has campaigned on.

Responding to a question about the lifting of sanctions against Russia, the AfD leader emphasized that "sanctions in any form are pointless and, above all, they have caused enormous damage to the German economy itself."

Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany would supply Ukraine with PAC-2 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems from Bundeswehr stocks. He also spoke about plans to increase supplies of air-to-air missiles to Ukraine. Furthermore, Pistorius noted that Berlin intends to continue supplying Kiev with drones and long-range ammunition.

Germany is Ukraine’s biggest donor, having provided Kiev with 43.3 billion euros in humanitarian assistance and 57.6 billion euros in military support since February 24, 2022. In total, Berlin's support to Kiev amounts to a little more than 100 billion euros.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that supplying the Kiev regime with weapons will only prolong the conflict.