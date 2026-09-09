Kremlin expects Russia-US-Ukraine meeting in foreseeable future — spokesman

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia expects the launch of trilateral Russian-US-Ukrainian negotiations in the foreseeable future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated during a briefing.

"There is a common initiative, a common political will that has been confirmed, to move toward the resumption of trilateral negotiations," Peskov said, rejecting the possibility of an imminent road map for settlement. "We hope that in the foreseeable future, these negotiations will be resumed."

"And we continue to maintain contacts with our US colleagues," he added.