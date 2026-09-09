Russian stock indices decline as trading opens on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices declined at the start of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange. The yuan exchange rate was rising.

At the opening of the main trading session, the MOEX and RTS indices fell by 0.3% – to 2,267.25 and 825.8 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time. At the Moscow Exchange opening, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 4.65 kopecks compared to the previous close, reaching 12.8 rubles.

By 10:30 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had slowed its decline to 2,269.46 points (-0.2%), while the RTS index stood at 826.77 points (-0.2%). Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate slowed its rise to 12.77 rubles (+1.55 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange index with the additional code (IMOEX2) rose by 0.33% at the opening of the morning trading session, reaching 2,281.51 points, according to trading data as of 07:00 a.m. Moscow time.