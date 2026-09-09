Logistics centers, cargo terminal, warehouses hit: group strikes by Russian Armed Forces

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian forces continued to carry out group strikes overnight against military-industrial facilities and seaports in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has compiled the main information about the strike targets.

Defense Ministry’s statement

- Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out group strikes on military-industrial facilities, seaports in Ukraine, and ships, as well as logistics centers supporting the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry reported.

Targets of strikes

- According to the ministry, the strikes in Kiev hit a warehouse belonging to a company that manufactures unmanned boats and fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as their components.

- The Russian Armed Forces also struck logistics facilities at the Starokazachye road checkpoint in the Odessa Region, which were used to transport military cargo into Ukrainian territory.

- In addition, the Russian military carried out strikes with high-precision weapons against warehouses containing military equipment and fuel and lubricants used to support the Ukrainian armed forces in Nikolayev and the Nikolayev Region.

- The Nikolayev-2 logistics center, used to store military cargo and equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces, was struck.

- The Russian Armed Forces also struck the Elektrotechnika logistics center, used to store and distribute unmanned aerial vehicles and their spare parts.

- In addition, a warehouse terminal of the Dimetra company, used to store military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces, was struck.

- The Russian military also struck the Zhovtnevoye warehouse terminal, storing fuel, lubricants, and military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces.

- The ministry specified that six tanks with fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian army, as well as five storage facilities with military cargo, were destroyed.

- In addition, the Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes with precision weapons against warehouses, logistics facilities, and energy infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian armed forces in Nikolayev and the Nikolayev Region.

- As a result, the Nika Terra cargo terminal, storing fuel and lubricants as well as military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces, was struck.

- The ministry specified that three tanks with fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as three storage facilities with military cargo, were destroyed.

- The Russian military also struck an UAV production facility and a UAV storage warehouse located on the terminal grounds.

- In addition, the Metro logistics center, used to store military cargo and equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces, was struck.

- The Defense Ministry added that strikes were also carried out against the ATP YUTK logistics center, used to store military cargo and equipment intended to support the armed forces of Ukraine, and the Nova Poshta logistics center, used to deliver, distribute, and store military cargo and equipment for the Ukrainian military.

- In addition, four fuel and lubricant tanks and a warehouse with military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces were struck in the port of Nikolayev.

- Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship sailing to the port of Odessa that was delivering military cargo to Ukraine.

- Earlier, the Defense Ministry reported that service members of the Russian unmanned systems forces units struck an enemy tank and armored vehicles between the settlements of Sliznevo and Kurgannoye in the Kharkov Region.

Situation in Ukraine

- Ukrainian media reported explosions overnight and on Wednesday morning in Kiev, Nikolayev, Romny in the Sumy Region, and in Kharkov.

- Industrial facilities sustained damage in the Belotserkovsky, Buchansky, and Obukhovsky districts of the Kiev Region, Timur Tkachenko, head of the regional administration, reported on his Telegram channel.

- He added that warehouses in the region were also damaged.

- Operations at the Tudora-Starokazachye border crossing between Moldova and Ukraine were suspended after explosions were reported on the Ukrainian side overnight, the Moldovan Border Police reported.

- According to Ukrainian authorities cited by the police, the Starokazachye checkpoint was hit by a drone.

- No drone debris or other objects posing a threat to public safety were found in the border zone on Moldovan territory, the police added.

- Military cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces is being delivered from Romania via international checkpoints in the Odessa Region, transiting through Moldova.

- The Ukrainian Starokazachye checkpoint, located on the border with Moldova in the Odessa Region, has suspended operations following the explosions, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported.