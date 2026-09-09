SYKTYVKAR, September 9. /TASS/. Moscow views the anti-Russian hysteria in Europe following the incident involving a drone found at Leipzig/Halle Airport as a pre-planned escalatory maneuver, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing in Syktyvkar.

"We view this latest episode of anti-Russian hysteria in Europe as a pre-planned escalatory maneuver, sanctioned by the EU and NATO leadership bound by mutual complicity, and having nothing to do with an objective investigation. It is obvious that the goal and objective of such actions is to maintain a high level of Russophobia within European society - a sentiment intended to mask the gross political and economic miscalculations of European elites and to justify, in the eyes of citizens, the allocation of vast resources to fund Ukraine and the accelerated ramping up of European military-industrial complexes under the pretext of preparing for an allegedly inevitable armed clash - as they put it - with our country," Zakharova said. "If it is inevitable, may the admit that they are the ones striving for it."

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry official, the widespread dissemination of baseless, false, and even absurd accusations against Russia regarding - as the West calls it - "subversive activities" has become a mandatory element of the information war.

Zakharova pointed out that the drone incident in Leipzig was orchestrated to facilitate accusations against Russia.

"Of course, one cannot fail to note the stark contrast between the current situation and the EU’s reaction to the blowing up of the Nord Stream pipelines. It’s interesting, isn't it? I mean, when they found some drones - of unknown origin, and whatever it was they supposedly discovered in Leipzig - there followed expulsions of diplomats, the closure of the Consulate General, the shutting down of the Russian House, accusations, that same 'solidarity' rhetoric, and the summoning of ambassadors. But wait a minute: four years ago, right under your noses - in Central Europe, in the heart of Western Europe - attacks were carried out against infrastructure that was "yours" (considering your own capital and investments). This was peaceful infrastructure - the Nord Stream pipelines - designed to deliver gas to your own countries. Tell me, please: you are now directly accusing Ukrainian citizens - people with direct ties to Ukraine - of carrying out this terrorist act. Not just of encouragement or complicity, but of the actual explosions. German authorities are accusing them in court; the court proceedings and criminal case files state explicitly that Ukrainian citizens blew up the pipeline. This is a finding - a discovery - made by German authorities and law enforcement agencies," she pointed out.

"My question is this: if this is the official position of the German prosecution regarding Ukrainian citizens, why hasn't a single Ukrainian diplomat been expelled? Why hasn't a single Ukrainian diplomatic mission been closed? Why hasn't a single EU or NATO country voiced support for Germany's concerns, summoned Ukrainian ambassadors, and so on? Because this is a 'different case.' The difference is that they themselves orchestrated it with enthusiasm. That’s all there is to it. Yet they blame our country for everything," Zakharova stated.

The UAV Incident

On September 1, the German government officially held Russia responsible for the drone incident that occurred at Leipzig/Halle Airport in early August and announced the suspension of the Russian House’s operations, the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn, and other measures. Russian ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev categorically rejected all accusations put forward by Germany, calling them baseless and absurd. The diplomat stated that Russian House staff are required to leave Germany within seven days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously noted that Germany’s new anti-Russian decisions - taken under the pretext of the UAV incident at Leipzig Airport - represent yet another grave error by the German authorities that runs counter to the interests of their people. In his view, these decisions are linked to the country's domestic political situation and, specifically, the difficult position of Chancellor Friedrich Merz.