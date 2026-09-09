Four people killed, 29 others injured in Novorossiysk, 596 UAVs: attack aftermath

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 596 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

As many as four people, including a child, were killed in a massive Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s southern city of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Region.

TASS has compiled the main information on the aftermath.

Attack scale

- On-duty air defense systems shot down a total of 596 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on September 8 and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on September 9, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, drones were brought down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Orenburg, Rostov, Samara, Tula, Ulyanovsk and Krasnodar Regions, the Republic of Crimea and the Black Sea.

- The largest and longest-running drone attack ever recorded occurred last night in the city of Gelendzhik in the Krasnodar Region, with numerous UAVs intercepted by air defense systems throughout the night, Mayor Alexey Bogodistov reported on his Max channel.

- Around 15 drones were destroyed over the Sholokhovsky, Neklinovsky, Matveyevo-Kurgansky, Bokovsky, Chertkovsky and Azovsky Districts of the Rostov Region overnight, Governor Yury Slyusar wrote on his Max channel.

- Air defense forces downed four Ukrainian UAVs over the Kaluga Region overnight, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said on his Max channel.

Aftermath

- As many as four people, including a child, were killed in a massive Ukrainian drone attack on Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Region, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported on his Telegram channel.

- A total of 29 people were wounded in the attack, with three of them in serious condition.

- All of them are receiving medical assistance.

- If needed, the injured can be taken to regional hospitals.

- According to the latest reports, as many as 28 people, including two children, have been taken to hospital, Russian Health Minister’s Aide Alexey Kuznetsov told TASS.

- One of those injured is in serious condition.

- Other patients are in a moderately serious condition.

- One of those wounded received outpatient medical treatment.

- Kuznetsov added that all patients are receiving all the necessary assistance, with online consultations with medical specialists from federal hospitals ongoing.

- Specialists from the Field Multidisciplinary Hospital of the Russian Health Ministry’s Federal Center for Disaster Medicine are helping all those wounded together with medical professionals from Novorossiysk.

- Kondratyev also said that the attack damaged three private houses and five apartment buildings.

- Moreover, an Orthodox church and a kindergarten were damaged.

- Emergency and rescue services are operating on site.

- The Volna kindergarten in the city of Anapa in the Krasnodar Region suspended its operations due to repairs following a drone attack, Mayor Svetlana Maslova said on her Max channel.

- Falling UAV debris ignited a fire in a forest area in the Bolshoy Utrish Nature Reserve, the mayor added.

- According to Maslova, the blaze spread across an area of one hectare.

- Around 20 rescuers and five vehicles are working on site.

- Aircraft are expected to help extinguish the fire.

- Ukrainian attacks on the city of Sevastopol in the Republic of Crimea damaged three apartment buildings and 12 private houses over the past day, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported on Telegram.

- According to him, after the UAVs were shot down, the forest near Mount Ilyas-Kaya caught fire overnight.

- Firefighters are dousing the mountain slope over an area of roughly one hectare, with no open flames reported.

- Several buildings were damaged in a gardening non-commercial partnership in a drone attack on the Samara Region, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on Max.

- There have been no casualties reported.

- Emergency services are operating on site.