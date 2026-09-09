INNOPROM India international industrial expo kicks off in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. The INNOPROM India international industrial exposition has kicked off in the Bharat Mandapam complex in New Delhi, a TASS correspondent reported, noting that the event will run until September 11.

Numerous visitors headed to the complex right after it opened to familiarize themselves with the recent technological advancements of leading Russian companies and their Indian partners. The exposition features over 130 Russian and Indian participants. Spanning over 10,000 square meters, visitors can explore a wide array of Russian innovations, including industrial machinery, transportation technologies, nuclear energy, space exploration, artificial intelligence, urban infrastructure, and financial solutions.

There are also demonstration areas featuring traditional crafts from Russia and India. Throughout the expo, local goods producers will give master classes to familiarize visitors with the traditional handicrafts of the two countries.

Organizers

The INNOPROM India expo is taking place ahead of the BRICS summit on September 12-13. It was organized jointly by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and the Indian Commerce and Industry Ministry. TASS is the exposition’s general information agency.