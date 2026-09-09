MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod (KVN) fiber-optic FPV drones help Russian military personnel to successfully carry out combat missions, the product has no analogues in the world, special military operation participant Timur Syrtlanov, reserve colonel, and a member of the presidium of the All-Russian organization Officers of Russia, told TASS.

"The Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod fiber-optic drone still has no comparable counterparts: it is unsurpassed. The operators and drone pilots are successfully using it to accomplish their assigned tasks in their respective sections of the front," he said.

Syrtlanov emphasized that the special military operation had given a powerful impetus to the development of the domestic military-industrial complex, including research and design bureaus and Kulibin-type inventors. "The range of weapons and equipment used to accomplish the tasks set by Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of the special military operation is only expanding--and it is expanding every day," he noted.

Earlier, Alexey Chadayev, CEO of the Ushkuynik Research and Production Center (Veliky Novgorod), told TASS that millions of the Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod fiber-optic FPV drones have been delivered to the special military operation zone since the drone’s deployment began in August 2024.