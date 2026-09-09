Russia, China to expand AI cooperation — Russian diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 9. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence (AI) will broaden the scope of cooperation between Russia and China, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Another area [of cooperation] has now emerged, which is artificial intelligence. China has established a compelling international platform for interaction, framing it as an 'organization,' and Russia has supported this initiative. So, we will be working together in this field as well," the diplomat said.

Commenting on the development of Russian-Chinese relations in general, Zakharova referred to a "highly indicative set of figures."

"Trade turnover between Russia and China has confidently exceeded $200 billion for three consecutive years. In the first half of this year, trade volume grew by 18%, surpassing $130 billion," she said.

"The dynamics are excellent. I believe this is not a matter of short-term market trends or a reaction to specific changes. Rather, it is the result of steady work -- goals and objectives defined by the leadership of both countries and outlined in relevant documents -- which is now yielding results," she said.

Zakharova chose not to refer to the "large number of visits and documents," noting that "TASS -- along with other formats ranging from videos to bulletins -- already covers all of this in detail."

"Incidentally, many people get this news precisely from TASS," she said.

"I have outlined the key trends. Naturally, we are working closely on both bilateral matters and within the international context, across various international organizations, including the UN, the SCO, BRICS, and many others," Zakharova concluded.