Trump expects war with Iran to end after US midterm elections

WASHINGTON, September 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump claimed his country’s war against Iran will end immediately after the midterm elections to the US Congress due in November, because Tehran will no longer be able to hold on.

"I think the war will end immediately after the elections, because they can’t hold out any longer," Trump told reporters, claiming that Iran may try to interfere with the US elections.

"They are trying to affect the election, so that we can get a nice weak group of people in there, and leave them alone, and let them have their nuclear weapon," he said before departure from Joint Base Andrews near Washington.