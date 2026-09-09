Apple unveils iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Apple has officially unveiled smartphones from its new lineup, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, according to the company’s boradcast on its website.

The design of the devices has not changed significantly compared to the previous lineup, which introduced new features in 2025. Back then, Apple significantly re-designed the back panel. The Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display, while the Pro has a 6.3-inch screen.

The smartphones will be available in four colors: black, silver, glacier, and burgundy. They are powered by the new 2nm A20 Pro chip. The devices feature a silicon-carbon battery rather than a lithium-ion one. Apple promises that the 18 Pro will last 24 hours on a single charge, while the 18 Pro Max will last up to 30 hours. The Dynamic Island, which replaced the iPhone notch, has become more compact on the 18 Pro.

The smartphones will be available in the US starting at $1,199 for the 18 Pro, and $1,299 for the Pro Max. These prices apply to the versions with 256 GB of internal storage. Sales will begin on September 18.