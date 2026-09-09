No need in mobilization in Russia — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Russian army is fully staffed by contract soldiers and volunteers, so there is no need in mobilization, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The needs of the Russian armed forces are fully met by contract soldiers and volunteers. They are true patriots of Russia. That is why there is no need in mobilization," he said in an interview with the Vedomosti daily.

He slammed rumors about alleged plans of a mobilization campaign this fall as a "deceptive provocation" by the "defective Kiev regime, which is suffering from a severe shortage of manpower." Medvedev noted that Russian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin had previously commented on this issue.