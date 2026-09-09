Russia, China, Niger vote against anti-Iranian IAEA resolution — source

GENEVA, September 9. /TASS/. Russia, China and Niger have voted against an anti-Iranian resolution brought before the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a diplomatic source has told TASS.

The source said that the Western-backed resolution has been adopted anyway, but not unanimously. Russia, China and Niger voted against, eight Board members abstained, and 23 voted in favor.

Now, the content of the resolution, which claims that Tehran has violated its nuclear non-proliferation obligations, is expected to be brought before the UN Security Council and the General Assembly.

The latest session of the IAEA Board of Governors opened in Vienna on September 7. Its participants are scheduled to review issues related to the Iranian nuclear program and the implementation of IAEA safeguards in Iran. The session will conclude on September 11.