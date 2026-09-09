Russia, Vietnam share similar approaches to international issues — Putin

MOSCOW, Spetember 9. /TASS/. The positions of Moscow and Hanoi regarding many pressing issues on the international agenda either coincide or are very close, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam.

"Discussions about the global and regional agenda confirmed that the positions of Russia and Vietnam are either largely aligned or very close," Putin said. "Our countries firmly defend the principles of the rule of the international law, sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs, and are jointly promoting stable and sustainable development of the Asia-Pacific region."

The Russian leader went on to say that all of these subjects were discussed with the Vietnamese delegation. The sides emphasized the importance of coordinating efforts at key multilateral forums, including within the framework of the Russia-ASEAN dialogue.