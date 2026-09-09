US not currently seeking talks or deal with Iran — Trump

WASHINGTON, September 9. /TASS/. The United States is not currently seeking negotiations or an agreement with Iran to end hostilities, US President Donald Trump said.

"We're not looking for it, to be honest with you. Originally, I wanted to make a deal. We're so far down the line; they have very little country left right now. So we're not looking for it," Trump told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington when asked about the possibility of an agreement with Iran.

"Yes, a negotiation could possibly happen, but it's not something we're looking at," he added.