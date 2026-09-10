MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. European countries are not interested in a peaceful settlement in Ukraine at all, Russian Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev said.

"Europe is not interested in peace [in Ukraine] at all," Patrushev told Life journalist Alexander Yunashev.

Patrushev added that the United States can influence Ukraine regarding a peaceful settlement, but Europe also exerts influence on Kiev, creating contradictions.

"The Americans can exert influence, but they are not the only ones doing so. The Europeans exert influence in a different way. And there are contradictions between them here," Patrushev said when asked whether Washington could influence Kiev to enter peace talks.