Russian, Vietnamese presidents adopt statement to further strengthen strategic partnership

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. On the outcomes of their bilateral talks in Moscow, the presidents of Russia and Vietnam, Vladimir Putin and To Lam, adopted a joint statement to further strengthen the Russian-Vietnamese relations of comprehensive strategic partnership in the new phase.

The document, published by the Kremlin website, is structured into three parts.

Part one has five provisions and outlines the foundations, goals and principles of the development of bilateral relations. Part two focuses on key areas of bilateral cooperation, and, among other things, highlights politics and diplomacy, defense and security, trade and economy, energy cooperation, transport, industry and agriculture, science and technology, education, personnel training, healthcare, and humanitarian cooperation.

Part three outlines key areas of international cooperation.

In all, the statement has 50 provisions.