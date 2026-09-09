Moscow, Hanoi to continue building Nuclear Science and Technology Center in Vietnam

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Moscow and Hanoi have agreed to continue implementing the project to build the Center for Nuclear Science and Technology in Vietnam, according to a joint statement following talks between presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and To Lam.

"The parties will continue implementing the project to build the Center for Nuclear Science and Technology in Vietnam, which is also a key element of cooperation in the area of peaceful use of nuclear energy," the statement reads.

The signing of a cooperation agreement between the governments of Russia and Vietnam on the construction of a nuclear power plant in the republic in Moscow on March 23, 2026, opened a new chapter in Russian-Vietnamese relations, according to the statement.