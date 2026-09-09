Russia-Vietnam defense partnership not directed against anyone — statement

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Russian-Vietnamese cooperation in the defense and security sphere is not directed against third countries and is being carried out in strict compliance with the international law, the two countries said in a joint statement.

The statement, issued after a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Vietnam, Vladimir Putin and To Lam, says that the two countries have agreed to intensify delegation exchanges, primarily at the high level, and also to boost cooperation across various branches of troops and in the spheres of humanitarian demining, maritime security, safe navigation, and personnel training.

The two states have also agreed to intensify cooperation in science and technologies, including emerging defense technologies.