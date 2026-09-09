SYKTYVKAR, September 9. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s 'aerial blackmail' is nothing but an attempt to sow chaos in Russia. This approach is based on illusions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

She also noted that Moscow regards the anti-Russian hysteria in Europe following the Leipzig drone incident as a planned escalation.

TASS has compiled the diplomat’s key statements.

Zelensky’s 'aerial blackmail'

Vladimir Zelensky’s statements about the lack of safety in Russian airspace due to potential Ukrainian military drone attacks on civilian aircraft "have, once and for all - even for those who had previously looked away - exposed the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime."

His words "constitute open blackmail, a declaration of intent, and the legitimization of aerial terrorism at the state level."

Zelensky’s "aerial blackmail" is an attempt to sow chaos in Russia; this approach is based on illusions: "It is a direct attempt to sow chaos and destabilize the situation in our country. However, this calculation is based on illusions because Russian airports and aviation are adapting to the conditions of hybrid aggression."

By failing to respond to Zelensky’s "aerial blackmail" directed at Russia, the West is becoming a direct accomplice to Kiev’s crimes: "Those who sponsor the Kiev regime are fond of professing commitment to international law and the safety of civilian infrastructure, yet they pretend not to notice - literally - how their protege brazenly threatens to attack civilian airliners that might be carrying their own citizens, compatriots, or the family members of their citizens. Is this the first time they have failed to notice? The question now is not even whether they notice it or not: they are becoming direct accomplices to planned terrorist attacks."

Anti-Russian hysteria in Europe

Moscow regards anti-Russian hysteria in Europe following the Leipzig drone incident "as a previously planned escalation, sanctioned by the EU and NATO authorities and having nothing to do with an objective investigation": "It is evident that the goal of such actions is to incite Russophobia in European society, which is intended to mask the obvious political and economic miscalculations of European elites. This would justify allocating significant resources to finance Ukraine and hastily develop the military-industrial complexes of European countries under the pretext of preparing for an alleged confrontation with our country. If it is inevitable, they should admit that they are pursuing it."

The West orchestrated the incident with the drone discovered at the Leipzig/Halle Airport: "And our country is its scapegoat."

Arrest of Professor Molchanov vessel

The situation with the Professor Molchanov vessel is far from being resolved: "The vessel is still under arrest in the port of Barentsburg due to coercive measures taken by the Norwegian legal system."

Norway's actions constitute 21st-century piracy: "This is, in fact, a seizure - true piracy of the 21st century."

The Norwegian authorities are doing their best to complicate the work of Russian operators in Spitsbergen: "We believe the intention is to make it as difficult as possible for Russian operators, primarily from the Arktikugol company, to work in Spitsbergen and gradually reduce the Russian presence in the archipelago."

Russia will "do its best to counter" such attempts: "Authorized Russian agencies and lawyers will seek to lift the coercive measures illegally imposed by the Norwegian court on the Professor Molchanov vessel and resume the maritime link with the archipelago to ensure the economic and research activities of Russian organizations."

Neo-Nazism in Ukraine

Ukrainian officials are calling the ban on speaking Russian "not a limitation, but equality, security, and every child’s equal chance at a successful future": "This is, of course, anti-utopian in the worst sense of the word, compounded by all this Nazism and neo-Nazism nonsense."

Soon, Kiev will start monitoring and punishing thoughts: "Trust me, it will soon come to using technology, especially AI technology in smartphones, phones, and tablets, to spy on Ukrainians and punish them for their thoughts."

Ukrainian neo-Nazis are deliberately targeting facilities for children, social infrastructure facilities and monuments during their terrorist attacks: "Kindergartens, schools and churches are Kiev’s preferred targets, and this is no coincidence. Ukrainian neo-Nazis know their targets quite well and are deliberately striking Orthodox churches, social infrastructure facilities, kindergartens, schools and dormitories."

Situation with grain

Ukraine’s role as the world grain maker is now being "artificially promoted": "Its share in the world grain export has never surpassed 5%, and now it is objectively smaller."

In the three years of the Russia-UN memorandum of the Russian grain and fertilizer export "no significant progress in the implementation of the [memorandum’s] provision has not happened."

Russia does not intend to "demonstrate goodwill" towards the West, only to receive new sanctions in return: "Some package deal, as [UN Secretary General Antonio] Guterres called it, once again ended up being a one-sided road from which only the Westerners profited, as usual. There is no reason to believe any agreements with them. No one intends to show any goodwill, only to receive new sanctions in response."

NATO actions

NATO is conducting intensified military preparations near Russia’s borders: "Intensified military preparations are being conducted in close proximity to our northern borders, in particular, large-scale aggressive military exercises are being held, and new elements of the bloc’s command and control structure are appearing. NATO’s plans to build up military potential indicate a transition from limited deterrence to preparation for a potential protracted military confrontation with our side. And such activity in the Far North is an obvious direct threat to security."

NATO is taking steps to achieve military superiority in the Arctic region: "Over the past few years, due to moves by NATO member states, the Far North has unfortunately turned into a zone of geopolitical confrontation with our country. NATO is taking steps to ensure military superiority in the Arctic region."

Russia is ready to use "all spectrum of military and technical means" to counter the alliance’s threats in the Arctic.

UN chief’s legacy

Antonio Guterres' legacy as UN secretary general will go down in history as "an example of bias and double standards."

Russophobia in Lithuania

The Lithuanian authorities' decision to ban Mikhail Lomonosov and Gavriil Derzhavin’s literary pieces from the school curriculum "proves Vilnius’ maniacal adherence to the hostile anti-Russian and Russophobic course."