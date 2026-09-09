Russia-Vietnam trade growth surges in first half of year — Putin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The growth rate of mutual trade between Russia and Vietnam doubled in the first six months of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he opened talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, To Lam.

"We are developing our bilateral ties. Our trade turnover is growing. Last year, it increased by nearly 6%. This year, in the first half alone, the growth rate of trade turnover has effectively doubled," Putin said.

Warmly welcoming his counterpart, the Russian leader noted that he was pleased to host the high-level Vietnamese delegation in Moscow. "The Vietnamese people celebrated Independence Day quite recently, on September 2. I would like to note that it was precisely during that time -- during Vietnam's struggle for its sovereignty -- that special relations of friendship, mutual understanding, and cooperation were forged between our peoples," he said.

Putin emphasized that over the years of independence and full sovereignty, Vietnam has achieved impressive results under the leadership of the Communist Party and the country's governing bodies. "This means that the people who fought for Vietnam -- who fought for its independence and sovereignty -- did not do so in vain, and their sacrifices were not in vain. Building upon this foundation of sovereignty, the Vietnamese people are achieving impressive results," the Russian President said.

The head of state noted that he was aware of how packed To Lam's schedule had been the day before. "You have just told me about this as well, on the way to this hall. I am confident that today -- the signing of the relevant documents and all of this -- will serve as a solid foundation for the further development of our special strategic relations," Putin concluded.