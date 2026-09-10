Russian diplomat slams Zelensky’s threats to Russia aviation as blatant terrorism

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s threats to Russian aviation are nothing but undisguised terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Zelensky has now openly stated that Russia’s civil aviation sector will be, or may be, their target. This is a state that is fully affiliated with terrorist activities, I mean the Ukrainian state and its security forces," she told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Who are those who express sympathy for the Kiev regime actually dealing with, and whom are they supporting? With those who kill civilians, who have nothing to do with the hostilities, with those who kill children, who kill people simply because they not just consider this admissible but set this as a goal, doing so not by accident but by developing a specific methodology, and, what’s more, receiving endless funding for this from West and NATO," she stressed.

And this, according to Zakharova, is a question for the West. "You can’t wash it off. Believe me. You see, I don’t want to get into any metaphysics right now, and I don’t want to get into any kind of philosophical musings, but we’ve all seen this and we know it - these things keep coming back," she added.