Russia, Vietnam have solid groundwork for cooperation in hydropower — Putin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted solid groundwork for expanding bilateral cooperation in the hydropower sector.

"There is solid groundwork for expanding cooperation in the hydropower sector. I recall that over a third of Vietnam’s hydropower generation capacity was designed and built with the participation of our specialists," Putin said following talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, To Lam.

RusHydro is working on the implementation of joint projects on technical assessment and modernization of existing hydroelectric power plants, he added.