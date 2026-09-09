Russia, Vietnam agree to expand cooperation in oil, gas sector

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam have agreed to enhance the efficiency of projects in the fuel and energy sector and to expand cooperation in the two countries’ oil and gas sectors, according to a joint statement following talks between presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and To Lam.

"The parties regard cooperation in the fuel and energy sector as a strategic breakthrough in Russian-Vietnamese relations that contributes to ensuring the two countries’ energy security. On this basis, the parties agreed to enhance the efficiency of ongoing projects and expand cooperation in the oil and gas sector in Russia and Vietnam in accordance with the laws of both countries and international legislation, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea of December 10, 1982," the statement reads.

Work will also be accelerated on promising initiatives regarding the supply of Russian oil and liquefied natural gas, as well as on the development of infrastructure in the republic required for the receipt, processing, and storage of hydrocarbons.