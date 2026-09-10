Medvedev calls for improving UN institutes

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has called for improving UN institutes.

"UN institutes need to be improved. There are many proposals on this topic. Clearly, we also need to improve the system for implementing UN decisions. There are a range of proposals for improving the work of the UN Security Council, as well as other initiatives," he said in an interview with the Vedomosti daily, adding that international law is developing.

He expressed hope that when the current conflict situation is resolved, international law will receive a fresh impetus to further development, like it was in the past.