Nearly 11 mln barrels of oil transit Strait of Hormuz daily — US energy secretary

NEW YORK, September 10. /TASS/. Nearly 11 million barrels of oil and oil products are transiting the Strait of Hormuz daily, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

"The data as of this morning were at the highest since the start of the conflict, just under 11 million barrels a day, seven-day average of oil and oil products going out of the Strait on ship on water, and then another three to five million barrels a day from the bypass pipelines. So we continue to grow the oil and oil products coming out of the Gulf," he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

According to Wright, US warships are helping ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which is still a conflict zone.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the United States resumed large-scale attacks on Iran overnight to July 8, having accused it of breaching the existing agreements in what concerned the Strait of Hormuz, a global chokepoint for approximately 25% of oil and some 20% of LNG supplies.

The US President Donald Trump administration recently signaled an end to any large-scale use of force against Iran and a transition to putting economic pressure on the Islamic Republic through sanctions instead.