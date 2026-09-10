Kiev deliberately targeting Zaporozhye NPP employees — Russian envoy

GENEVA, September 10. /TASS/. The situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and Energodar has become critically tense, with Kiev declaring a hunt for plant employees and their families, Russian envoy to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"Recently, the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP and its satellite city, Energodar, has become critically tense. The main reason for this has been the increasing frequency of Ukrainian attacks on the plant’s infrastructure and the city - attacks that have become practically daily over the summer months," he said, speaking at a session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

According to the diplomat, Kiev has launched a campaign to deliberately and systematically target plant employees, their family members, and local residents. "In essence, a veritable hunt has been declared on these people," Ulyanov added.