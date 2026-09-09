Russian, Vietnamese delegations sign multiple documents after talks in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Delegations of Russia and Vietnam have signed a range of documents following a top-level meeting in the Kremlin.

The ceremony was attended by the presidents of Russia and Vietnam, Vladimir Putin and To Lam.

The leaders have discussed the present-day state and prospects for further development of the Russian-Vietnamese comprehensive strategic partnership. Besides, Putin and To Lam took part in the opening ceremony of the laboratory for study and prevention of infectious diseases at the Joint Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Research Center earlier in the day.

To Lam’s previous official visit to Russia took place in May 2025. After the last year’s talks, the leaders adopted a Joint Declaration outlining the core directions of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam at its new stage.