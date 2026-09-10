MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The European Commission has instructed the governments of EU member states to develop mechanisms for deporting Ukrainian citizens who arrived in Europe as refugees back to their home country, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported.

"At the same time, Brussels is seeking new ‘creative’ ways to ‘help’ the Gauleiter of Ukraine (meaning Vladimir Zelensky - TASS) ensure a steady influx of 'cannon fodder.' The European Commission has directed the governments of EU countries to develop legally sound mechanisms for deporting Ukrainian citizens who arrived in Europe as refugees back to their homeland. It is estimated that up to 5.6 million Ukrainians reside in European countries, 43.4% of whom are women," the SVR noted.

The press bureau added that the largest number of "potential conscripts" reside in Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic, "where they are placing significant strain on social infrastructure and the budget and fueling a rise in far-right sentiment.".