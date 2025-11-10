Russia’s National Wealth Fund totals $162.95 bln as of November 1

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The volume of Russia’s National Wealth Fund amounted to 13.2 trillion rubles ($162.95 billion) as of November 1, 2025, or 6% of the country’s projected GDP for 2025, according to a statement published on the website of the Russian Ministry of Finance.

As of October 1, the National Wealth Fund volume also stood at 13.2 trillion rubles.

The volume of the Fund’s liquid assets reached 4.2 trillion rubles ($51.83 bln) as of November 1, representing 1.9% of projected 2025 GDP. As of October 1, this figure likewise amounted to 4.2 trillion rubles.

The cumulative estimated income from placing National Wealth Fund’s funds in foreign-currency accounts at the Bank of Russia, converted into US dollars, totaled $80.2 mln (equivalent to 6.5 bln rubles) from December 15, 2024, through October 31, 2025.

Exchange-rate differences on the Fund’s foreign-currency-denominated assets, along with the revaluation of gold holdings, resulted in a combined decrease of 124.6 bln rubles ($1.54 bln) from January 1 through October 31, 2025.

As of the reporting date, the Fund held 209.2 bln Chinese yuan in dedicated accounts at the Bank of Russia, as well as 173.1 metric tons of unallocated gold.