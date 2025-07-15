LUGANSK, July 15. /TASS/. The liberation of the Voskresenka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic on July 15 gave Russian servicemen control of about 4.5 kilometers of the region’s administrative border with Ukraine's Dnepropetrovsk Region, military analyst Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"As for Voskresenka, first of all, with the liberation of this settlement, about 4.5 kilometers of the state border between the DPR and the Dnepropetrovsk Region came under the control of Russian troops," he said.

According to the analyst, the liberation of Voskresenka also points to a consistent advance of Russian forces near the settlement of Komar.

"Our troops are advancing at a fairly serious pace in this direction. And, as I said earlier, we are moving in the northern direction and the western direction at the same time, which speaks to the intention of our command to reach the administrative border [of the DPR] in this area," Marochko said.

Marochko previously mentioned Russia’s success in the south Donetsk area near Komar on July 13.