Russian carmaker Moskvich plans to produce over 20,000 cars in 2026

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russian carmaker Moskvich plans to produce more than 20,000 vehicles in 2026, including 5,000-6,000 vehicles from its new M lineup, the M70 and M90, Moskvich CEO Elena Frolova told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We are aiming to surpass 20,000," she said when asked about the company's production target for this year.

"We will most likely manage to produce around 5,000-6,000 M70 and M90 vehicles in total," the head of the automaker added.

At the same time, Moskvich vehicle sales may reach 1,200-1,500 units in September 2026, Frolova said. "In August, we sold around 1,200 vehicles. But we expect that we may reach 1,200-1,500 in September," she said.

According to Frolova, the automaker is also steadily increasing production volumes.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.