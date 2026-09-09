Iraqi tankers transit Strait of Hormuz with identification systems off — expert

RABAT, September 9. /TASS/. Iraqi tankers carrying domestically produced oil to global markets transit the Strait of Hormuz via the "Omani route," switching off their automatic identification systems (AIS) in the area, Iraqi energy expert Nabil al-Marsoumi said.

According to him, "Iraqi oil is transported with the involvement of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and passes through the Strait of Hormuz via the ‘Omani route.’" Al-Marsoumi added that "transshipment methods are used in most cases, and vessels switch off their automatic identification systems in the strait."

Al-Marsoumi denied reports that Iraqi tankers had "received an exemption from Iran to pass through the Strait of Hormuz," saying that "the assumption that Baghdad pays transit fees is incorrect." He explained that "Iraq increased oil production by around 460,000 barrels per day in August, but Saudi Arabia also raised output by 390,000 barrels per day and Kuwait by 360,000 barrels per day, with Kuwaiti exports exceeding 1 million barrels per day."

"If Iraq were paying any fees [to Iran], Saudi Arabia and Kuwait would be doing the same, but that is not the case," the Iraqi economist stressed.