Russia, Vietnam to strengthen cooperation in countering extremism

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam are committed to strengthening cooperation in countering extremism and radicalization, particularly among young people, according to a joint statement issued following talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin and To Lam.

In this context, Russia and Vietnam stressed the need for their competent authorities to exchange best practices and enhance cooperation.

"The parties <…> will continue to coordinate efforts to counter the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) for terrorist, extremist and other criminal purposes, as well as to interfere in states’ internal affairs and undermine their sovereignty," the statement reads.

Russia and Vietnam will also increase exchanges of information and experience in countering the plans and activities of unfriendly countries and their intelligence services aimed at interfering in internal affairs and influencing state, political and legislative institutions.

The parties intend to establish practical cooperation in information technology, including advancing an initiative to create a regional center to combat cybercrime in the Asia-Pacific region under the auspices of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Russia and Vietnam also emphasized the importance of developing universal, legally binding norms under UN rule to build a fair and equitable system of international information security.

"The parties are ready to expand cooperation in preventing and combating crime in all its forms and manifestations, including crimes involving ICT, and to continue cooperation between the two countries’ law enforcement agencies," the statement notes.