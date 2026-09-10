Trump suggests Strait of Hormuz be renamed Trump Strait

DALLAS /Texas/, September 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has suggested the Strait of Hormuz be renamed after him.

"I think we should call the Hormuz Strait, we should call it the Trump [Strait]. I should get something out of there. The Trump Strait. It's going to be called, ladies and gentlemen. I'll have an announcement," he told the Republican midterm convention in Texas.

He also said that he is convinced that oil prices would go down after the United States wins the war with Iran. He once again claimed that the United States controls the Strait of Hormuz, which is a major route for oil transit to global markets.