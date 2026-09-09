Russia-Vietnam talks lead to mutually beneficial agreements — Putin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The talks between Russia and Vietnam were substantive and productive, and the agreements signed are mutually beneficial, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following his meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam.

"Very productive and substantive Russian-Vietnamese talks have just concluded. As you have seen, a substantial package of important, mutually beneficial bilateral agreements has been signed," he remarked.

"We are truly pleased to host our dear friend - General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Comrade To Lam - for a state visit," Putin added.