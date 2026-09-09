Kremlin spokesman comments on Ukraine settlement roadmaps, budget deficit, gas prices

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the absence of road maps for the Ukrainian settlement, gas prices and the situation surrounding the budget deficit.

TASS has compiled key statements from the Kremlin Spokesman.

Putin’s schedule

- Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam.

- They will open a modern laboratory for the study of infections via videoconference, and will conclude the program by giving a statement to the press.

- In addition, the Vietnamese leader will be awarded the Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize.

-. After the completion of To Lam’s state visit program, Putin will hold a number of meetings on domestic political issues.

Ukraine settlement

- The roadmap for the Ukrainian settlement, which US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently mentioned, does not currently exist in any form: "We don’t want to, and we won’t discuss any 'points' in a public format," he noted. "Especially since there are no formal roadmaps as of now."

- Russia expects the launch of trilateral Russian-US-Ukrainian negotiations in the foreseeable future: "There is a common initiative, a common political will that has been confirmed, to move toward the resumption of trilateral negotiations. We hope that in the foreseeable future, these negotiations will be resumed."

- "Work on the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine continues."

Russian economy

- Russian authorities ensure macroeconomic stability despite current budget indicators: "Macroeconomic stability is definitely being maintained."

- That is why the current budget deficit, which is a variable figure anyway, is no cause for concern: "This figure [the budget deficit] is not an indicator that should cause any serious concern."

- The government doesn't plan to increase taxes to help stabilize the budget: "There has been no mention of this [tax increases]."

Prisoner exchanges with US

- Exchanges of detained and convicted individuals remain on the agenda of contacts between Russia and the United States, including at the highest level: "We continue to work on the exchange of detainees, arrested individuals and those serving sentences between Russia and the United States. This matter is regularly raised during Russian-American contacts, including at the highest level. You know well that at the request of [US leader Donald] Trump, an American national who was serving a sentence has been released by order of Russian President [Vladimir Putin]. This work continues."

Gas market situation

- Russian gas could have been a cheaper alternative for European countries if they were guided by common sense: "By any logic and based on common sense, Europeans should, of course, be looking for cheaper sources of energy and cheaper gas. Russian gas could have long been a cheaper option for them, including Russian pipeline gas and Russian liquefied natural gas, although LNG is always sold at the spot price."

- There are problems with filling European underground gas storage facilities: "Europeans are currently in a very difficult situation, as has been said repeatedly. They are facing problems with filling their underground gas storage facilities. And even if they reach maximum injection rates, they will no longer be able to complete the process before the onset of winter."

- European exchange-traded gas prices of $950 per 1,000 cubic meters are not at their peak, with new records still ahead: "Even if they [Europeans] reach maximum injection rates, they will no longer be able to do this before winter arrives. This shows that the current level of exchange-traded gas prices is not a record. New records will be set further down the road. And the Europeans are aware of this."

- Political bias is preventing Europe from using the intact Nord Stream pipeline string: "Common sense would suggest that Nord Stream should have been put to use long ago, as one of its strings remains intact and operational. And it can be brought online virtually overnight, so to speak."

- Moscow sees "Europeans hurting themselves, their economies and their people by buying gas on the spot market at a price significantly higher than that of Russian pipeline gas."

Potential trilateral Russia-US-China summit

- A trilateral summit involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could be held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen: "Certainly, this possibility [a trilateral summit involving Russia, the US President and China at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit] was mentioned earlier as well, and there is such a chance."

Expulsion of Russian diplomats by Hungary

- Hungary’s decision to expel Russian diplomats will negatively affect the relations between Moscow and Budapest: "[Hungary’s unfriendly steps] will definitely have a negative effect. Undoubtedly, this will have negative consequences for the entirety of our bilateral relations."

- Moscow will give Budapest an appropriate response to Budapest’s actions: "As for this specific decision, of course, an appropriate response will be provided, [it] will not go unanswered.

- Russia is open to developing relations with Hungary and does not want to harm Moscow-Budapest ties: "At the same time, we remain open to further developing our ties. We are interested in this, especially since we do not want to harm the long-term history of Russia-Hungary bilateral relations."